Sons of the Forest is due to release later this year and with its recent news of its delay due to an originally ”overly ambitious” schedule a lot of speculation around the game has ensued. The survival horror game, that takes place in a spooky forest, is now expected to release in October 2022. Not much has been shared regarding the games premise, storyline or gameplay features as of yet, but hopefully Endnight Games will give us some of the juicy details soon.

From the very few trailers that have released of the game so far, Sons of the Forest looks to be a huge improvement over the previously released The Forest, the studio’s first game release. But, how is it directly related to the first game?

Is Sons of the Forest A Prequel?

The short answer is, no. There’s nothing to suggest (as of yet) that Sons of the Forest will be a prequel to The Forest – only some speculation. It is more likely that the game is a direct sequel. Over the course of 4 years, The Forest has almost over 300,000 ’Overwhelmingly Positive’ reviews over on Steam and has sold over 5 million copies, which is insane. A true survivor story of you being the last remaining survivor of a plane crash, and your journey to survive not only the horrors of being alone, but the horrors that the forest has to offer.

Not a lot has been offered up about what to expect in Sons of the Forest, but from looking at the very few trailers on offer, it would appear that players will again need to survive the wilderness and a constant threat of attack as well as crafting and scavenging for items. The original game featured a day and night cycle, but Sons of the Forest has one-upped this and seems to have added in weather mechanics also.

The biggest thing we can take away from the trailers of the game is guns can be seen being used, which is a change from the original title, though expect ammo to be fairly scarce.

Sons of the Forest is expected to release sometime in October 2022 on PC. Console support hasn’t been announced yet, but its likely it will come to PlayStation consoles, as the first title did.