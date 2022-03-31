Tekken 7 Director Praises In-Game Elden Ring Mod

The title for the most unusual story of the day might have just been taken. The Tekken 7 director Katsuhiro Harada has praised a new mod that has hit the game recently, where players can go head-to-head in The King of the Iron Fist tournament as… that’s right, Elden Ring NPCs. Harada called the mod “ridiculously well-made” whilst also mentioning that he would like players to please “stop it.”

The mod was created by Ultraboy, and it allows eight NPCs from Elden Ring to fight it out on the grandest stage of them all – you’ve got to respect people’s creativity. The Tekken 7 mod replaces the alternative appearances of eight of the game’s original fighters, switching them with characters from the FromSoftware hit. You’re wondering which characters took the brunt, right? Well, Kunimitsu is now Melania, Heihachi has turned into Lobster, and Kazumi Tiger has changed into Torrent. It really is an incredible cross-over, and a realistic one maybe? They are both products of Bandai Namco, aren’t they? Who knows? Check out the video below to see which other characters have also switched to their Elden Ring counterparts.

It really is an impressive creation, which is why the Tekken 7 director was so full of praise for Ultraboy’s work. Harada of course took to Twitter to confirm this wasn’t an official release (that was kind of obvious) and has since had dozens of questions from fans about the mod. When asked about his “please stop it” statement, Harada went on to say “you probably don’t know, but there are surprisingly many people who think this is official and then contact us. I don’t say anything for your personal enjoyment, but please know that there are people out there who make noise based on misunderstandings.”

Of course, he isn’t particularly happy about the current mod, but you can’t help but feel that it is a work of art, a funny little experiment that has hit the perfect note. Expect the mod to discontinue soon, until the next one that is.

