Call of Duty Player Accidentally Reveals He’s Hacking

Competitive online games are a ton of fun. You spend countless hours playing these games, honing in on your skills, and attempting to come out on top in your matches. However, there’s still the problem of dealing with the occasional cheater. It’s nothing new, as every competitive game has a slew of hacks and cheat services that players will purchase. This is all for an advantage over legitimate players online. Fortunately, there is an ongoing battle to stop cheaters and hackers from entering a game.

We’ve seen several anti-cheat software come out in an attempt to detect and successfully ban hackers. Of course, there are several companies looking to bring out new services that will keep these anti-cheat software detection systems from catching on. Although, sometimes, it’s not the actual anti-cheat software that will catch hackers in the act. In the case of Kenji, the semi-pro Call of Duty: Vanguard player, his own stream caught him cheating.

After some players found Kenji to be cheating, the streamer decided to showcase his own monitor. Unfortunately for Kenji, they forgot to turn off the cheat software. Instead, followers watched Kenji’s screen highlight characters through walls. You can see the footage for yourself in a Tweet embedded above. Essentially, this hack will have boxes showcasing the positions of opposing players through walls so Kenji can prepare for a firefight.

Although even using this hack, Kenji still lost. Now that the streamer was exposed, Kenji was kicked from a tournament. It was also reported that Kenji deleted their Twitch account. So again, this is an ongoing battle between hackers and the anti-cheat software for competitive online games. Hopefully, we will see an update rolled out soon for Call of Duty: Vanguard, as there are bound to be more players than just Kenji using this hack.

Source