Valve Steam Deck Client Update Adds Onscreen Keyboard

Valve has released patch notes for a new Client Update coming to the Steam Deck. The update is adding several improvements to the console such as dual trackpad typing, an onscreen keyboard in Desktop Mode, a more obvious Family Sharing status, bug fixes, and more.

The portable PC is uniquely more than a gaming console, with the ability to be connected to a monitor and used as a full computer. Keeping with the comparison to a PC, the Steam Deck also allows users to download almost any software to customize it to their exact specifications. Steam Deck owners will additionally be able to easily buy parts in the future from iFixit if anything goes wrong.

The handheld PC was released last month on February 25, 2022, but most preorders are still waiting to be filled with Q2 orders only just getting their Steam Decks within the last week. Many fans continue to anxiously wait for their coveted console to arrive.

Steam Deck Client Update Patch Notes

Added dual trackpad typing support to onscreen keyboard

Added game mode onscreen keyboard to Desktop mode

Added Family Sharing status to game details page. Borrowers will see whose library they are borrowing from, and lenders will see a message if their library is currently in use by a borrower.

Added a Calibration and Advanced Settings screen with options for: Adjusting deadzones for the left and right Joysticks Adjusting haptic strength for left and right Trackpads Joysticks and other sensors on external gamepads

Updated network connection flow to connect without re-prompting for a known password

Improved performance downloading library images after logging in, leading to less stuttering

Removed display of ‘B’ back button in Overlay Quick Access Menu

Fixed onscreen keyboard input issues when connecting to public WiFi captive portals

Fixed issue where Chrome wouldn’t install from the non-Steam section of the Library

Source