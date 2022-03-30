Death Stranding Directors Cut Available on PC Today

Kojima Productions have today announced that the Death Stranding Directors Cut has finally been released on PC. The critically acclaimed and stunning game that is published by 505 Games makes its way to Steam and the Epic Games stores after it was released on PlayStation all the way back in September. The Director’s Cut expands upon the award-winning adventure with a whole host of new features that includes an extended storyline, brand-new stealth missions, combat abilities, an array of buildable structures, as well as many more little treats.

If you have already played the Death Stranding Directors Cut on console, then you will surely know about the main attraction, the ‘Ruined Factory’ location. For those that don’t know this is a duplicitous underground compound that is full to the brim of deadly dangers, and along with that, Sam now has a multitude of new delivery assists, ranging from cargo catapults and ramps to a stabilizer function.

The fun doesn’t stop there though because melee combat has also been given a boost with some enhanced moves such as the spectacular drop kick – It’s not quite Kung-Fu but it will do. Vehicles can also now be raced on the new racetrack minigame, and the new firing range makes it possible to achieve the perfect weapon loadout.

Now the important bit, how much will it cost? Well, existing owners of Death Stranding can upgrade to the Director’s Cut edition for $9.99 by purchasing it on the online stores, and with that is the ability to transfer over any previous game data as well. However, those of you who don’t own the original game can purchase it for the full price of $39.99. Whatever option you take, you are sure to get a new and improved experience from one of the best and visually stunning games to have graced the industry in quite some time, and that is hard to say no to.

