Developers of Loop Hero Encourage Pirating

The Russian developers of Loop Hero, Four Quarters, have encouraged fans around the world to pirate the game after the country was hit by numerous financial sanctions due to the invasion of Ukraine. This might be the first time in games history that a developer has encouraged people to illegally pirate a game from torrent sites, but in the current circumstances, it seems like the most logical solution.

Loop Hero is a glorious little puzzle game available on Nintendo Switch and Steam, among some other platforms. Loop Hero lets players change the in-game world by placing various cards instead of directly controlling a playable character.

In a recent post shared to the Russian social network site VK, the studio has told those people who are looking for a secure copy of the game to erect their Jolly Roger flags, that is only if they cannot buy Loop Hero in the normal way. The developers of Loop Hero have insisted that they are fine with this method as there is “nothing wrong with torrents”. Well, it’s come from the horse’s mouth so it must be okay.

But the news doesn’t stop there because Four Quarters have also revealed that players of the game have offered to send donations directly to the studio after sharing the link – now that is a respectable and selfless thing to do. A spokesperson from the studio said, “We are very grateful for all your support, but the truth is that everything is fine with us. Please send this support to your family and friends during this difficult period”.

This decision comes after many industry businesses have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus because of the conflict happening in Ukraine right now. Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo are just some of the massive world names that have stopped sales in these two countries, and it is why players cannot buy certain games from these studios’ digital stores.

