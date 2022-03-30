Xbox Backpedals On Removing Sharing Directly To Twitter

Xbox has changed its mind about one of its more recent and somewhat controversial decisions. It had previously rolled out an Xbox Insider update that completely removed the ability to share game screenshots and clips directly to Twitter. However, the move was met with some disgruntled feedback online. It’s now been announced that thankfully, Xbox has backpedalled on the decision and that full Twitter sharing functionality will be brought back to the dashboard.

By removing the option to share their video clips and game screenshots directly to Twitter from within the dashboard, gamers would have needed to use a much lengthier process for sharing their content on social media. With the removal of the sharing function, users would need to upload clips to their mobile devices and then share them on social media from there. This was reportedly a potentially temporary change that Xbox was testing out. However, the news was met with some clearly unhappy responses from the online community. Especially given that sharing directly to Twitter is already an option on both PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

It seems as though the team at Xbox have actually listened to the outcry though. In a tweet posted earlier today, Xbox Insider Program lead Brad Rosetti acknowledged the strength of feeling around the controversial change in feature.

2/2 Part 2 Flight Plans – Planning on taking a new 2204 build to the Beta Ring later today with details to come – Thanks for your feedback on the Twitter share feature change we flighted in 2204 – that change is being reverted to the previous behavior from today in this new build — Brad Rossetti (@WorkWombatman) March 30, 2022

So for now, it seems that gamers will be able to continue using the share directly to Twitter option, and hopefully, everyone can relax a bit about it. While social media share functionality is going to stay put, for now, Xbox is said to be looking into ways to improve its video clip capture systems. According to VGC, Xbox is working on ways to improve its consoles’ Game DVR capabilities as a matter of priority. Which, if they do, means that all those game clips shared directly on Twitter will be even better than as of right now.

