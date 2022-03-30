Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Gets New Trailer

We all love teaser trailers, right? It gives fans a little insight into an upcoming playable character that will soon illuminate your lives with fun and excitement. Well, today the news of a new character teaser trailer for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has dropped for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, and it has certainly got fans of the series eager to see whatever character will be entering the game soon. Watch the teaser trailer below.

If any of you are a fan of Child of Light then you might already know about who this new character is, so there is no need to go on, but stay with us anyway. The teaser trailer reveals the upcoming playable character is Aurora from the highly acclaimed PlayStation 4 game Child of Light. Now, this is only a teaser trailer so you’re not alone in feeling disappointed by the lack of content and… information! However, it is a good omen for the Bloodstained series that a fan-favorite character such as Aurora will be crossing worlds just for your gaming pleasure. It does seem like an incredibly odd decision, and we don’t know why this decision was made, but do we care? We do not.

If you don’t know about this game then where have you been? Don’t worry though because we are here to reveal all you need to know. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a Metroidvania-styled game developed by ArtPlay, some say that it is a spiritual successor to the Castlevania series due to the involvement of Koji Igarashi. Bloodstained takes place in 18th century England (it doesn’t get creepier than that) during the Industrial Revolution. You play as Miriam in a kind of platform setup, you must explore labyrinths, fight monsters and bosses, as well as gain certain powers and weapons as you progress through the game.

We don’t know exactly when Aurora will be coming to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night but you can be sure that when we know, you eagerly awaiting fans will be the first to find out.

