Fallout TV Series Casts Ella Purnell In A Lead Role

Actress Ella Purnell has been cast in the upcoming Fallout Amazon Prime TV series. The English actress is currently starring in the hit Showtime horror drama series ‘Yellowjackets’, and also provided the voice for Jinx in last year’s animated Netflix smash hit ‘Arcane’. Purnell also recently starred in Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead. She will take on a leading role in ‘Fallout‘, although further details about her character are being kept under wraps for the time being.

Ella Purnell will star in the FALLOUT series for Prime Video. (Alo the voice of Jinx in Arcane). pic.twitter.com/V7GUBbFIgA — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 30, 2022

The ‘Fallout‘ TV series was first announced for Amazon Prime back in the summer of 2020, and after two years where most of the world has been on hold, it seems to be finally due to begin production at some point later this year. The show will be produced by the team behind Westworld, Kilter Films and will air exclusively on Prime Video. Kilter Films’ Jonathan Nolan will direct the first episode of the new show. Co-showrunners and executive producers Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet will add to an executive production team that includes Kilter Films’ Lisa Joy, Athena Wickham and of course, James Altman from Bethesda Softworks and Bethesda Game Studios head’ Todd Howard.

Ella Purnell joins actor Walton Goggins as an officially announced cast member on the show. It is not yet known which characters Purnell and Goggins will play in the show, but it’s exciting to see that things are moving forward on the TV adaptation of one of the most beloved franchises in gaming. Like the game series, ‘Fallout‘ is expected to be set in the same post-apocalyptic universe of America in the years following a catastrophic nuclear war in the year 2077.

With the show scheduled to go into production later this year, we’ll be keeping our ears to the ground for further announcements on future cast announcements. Watch this space.

Source