Final Fantasy XIV Clarifies Changes to Housing Lottery

Trying to get a house in Final Fantasy XIV is a hellish experience. For years, it has involved camping out for long hours in front of the property you want, constantly clicking over and over for hours, and praying that you get the right prompt before anyone else. Real estate in the game has been running out for some time, and in patch 6.1, a new residential section will open in Ishgard called Empyreum. These plots are already a hot topic, and Square Enix is clarifying some changes coming to the housing

In an attempt to make this information easier to swallow, here are some helpful bullet points outlining the major issues highlighted in the blog post.

To qualify for a house, you need to have at least one class at level 50 and hold the rank of second lieutenant or above in one of the Grand Companies.

Lotteries operate on a 9-day cycle (Earth time) and are divided into two periods: five days of entry, and four days of results.

If you’re getting a house for your Free Company, the FC needs to be rank six or above, have four or more members, be a member for 30 days or longer, and be authorized to purchase or relinquish land.

Plots that are emptied during the lottery period will be marked as ‘currently unavailable’ and will become available for purchase during the next lottery period.

To enter the lottery, click on the placard in front of the plot you want. When the lottery is open, you can select ‘enter lottery’ and deposit the required sum. If you lose the lottery, you will get a 100% refund, though you have 90 days to pick it back up.

This week, a post made to the official Final Fantasy XIV blog also offered further clarification around the new data center travel update coming in Patch 6.18.

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Sales of the game were suspended in December 2021 due to server congestion but resumed in late January 2022. In a recent Letter from the Producer Live broadcast, producer Naoki Yoshida explained what players can expect in patch 6.1, scheduled to be released sometime in April.

The next Letter from the Producer Live broadcast is scheduled for April 1 at 4 AM PDT. It’s very likely that more comments will be made about the housing lottery during the stream, so tune in if you’re hoping to snag an Ishgard mansion.

