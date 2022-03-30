Developer Crows Crows Crows have today announced the release date for The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. In a new trailer, the award-winning indie game will launch on April 27th. It will be available on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam for PC.

The new trailer showcases some of the gameplay action from The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. This will be an updated and highly expanded version of the original game, The Stanley Parable. This original was a critically acclaimed indie title of its time, coming out over ten years ago and being something of a cult hit with gamers. It’s been a long wait for a release date for the Ultra Deluxe version of the game, ever since it was announced at The Game Awards some four years ago. An announcement on the game’s website reveals that after over three years of development, it is finally completed and ready to launch.

For those who’ve never played it, The Stanley Parable is a first-person exploration game that puts players in the role of Stanley, a silent protagonist, with a narrator who provides a running commentary on the gameplay. According to the game’s website, the Ultra Deluxe version of The Stanley Parable will feature some new features and different content for returning fans of the game.

Since The Stanley Parable was a game about surprises, we’ve tried to implement new content in ways that players won’t be expecting. The script for this new content is longer than the script for the entire original game. Crows Crows Crows

It seems that there’ll be some interesting new twists and turns in this interactive mystery adventure. You can watch the release date reveal trailer for The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe right here.

The game will launch simultaneously on the above-mentioned platforms on April 27th.

Source