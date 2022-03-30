PlayStation Plus April Games Confirmed By Sony

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games arriving on the service in April. The games were leaked just a couple of days ago but now they have been confirmed. Director at Sony Interactive Entertainment, Adam Michel said in the announcement, “Pull off medieval heists, thwart dastardly aquatic plans and stack the deck in your favor with April’s PlayStation Plus lineup. Hood: Outlaws & Legends, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated and Slay the Spire arrive on PlayStation Plus on Tuesday, April 5.”

Check out the three games coming to the PlayStation subscription service below.

PlayStation Plus Games for April 2022

Hood: Outlaws & Legends – This PS4 and PS5 game is an “intense onlline multiplayer” game where “rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. One of the different game modes is State Heist: a full coop PvE mode where teams control spawn points to recuperate as much gold as possible.”

– This PS4 and PS5 game is an “intense onlline multiplayer” game where “rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. One of the different game modes is State Heist: a full coop PvE mode where teams control spawn points to recuperate as much gold as possible.” SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom REHYDRATED – This PS4 remaster of the classic platformer has been ” faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor!” Playes can choose from ” SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and use their unique sets of skills to thwart Plankton’s evil plan to rule Bikini Bottom with his army of wacky robots. ” The game also offerse horde mode where up to two players can team up online or offline.

– This PS4 remaster of the classic platformer has been ” faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor!” Playes can choose from ” SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and use their unique sets of skills to thwart Plankton’s evil plan to rule Bikini Bottom with his army of wacky robots. ” The game also offerse horde mode where up to two players can team up online or offline. Slay the Spire – Developed for PS4, players will “Embark on a journey up the ever-changing Spire, in this fantasy deckbuilder adventure that fuses together card games and roguelikes. Craft a unique deck from hundreds of cards to efficiently dispatch foes and reach the top. Discover powerful relics to enhance your deck’s powers to help you overcome different enemies and bosses.”

PlayStation Plus members will have until Monday, April 4 to add the current games, Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner, and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends to their libraries. In addition, Persona 5 will be leaving the service on May 11 so players need to make sure to add the game before it’s gone.

