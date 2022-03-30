Fallout 76 Is Getting Creative Help From Minecraft Dungeons Developers

Bethesda’s MMORPG Fallout 76 is getting some help from Minecraft Dungeons developers, Double Eleven. The company has confirmed it is working “to create new challenges” for Fallout 76 players. In addition to this, dataminers have found some information suggesting the studio has contributed to the game’s upcoming Season 11.

Fallout 76 was originally released in 2018 and has continued to receive regular updates and new content. The 2022 roadmap was recently revealed confirming a rumored alien invasion, the return of Fallout 3‘s The Pitt, and a lethal traveling roadshow called “Nuka World on Tour.” Double Eleven has confirmed they are working on at least one of these projects.

In an announcement from Double 11 on the collaboration with Bethesda, the company said, “At Double Eleven we’ve made a name working with some of the biggest developers and publishers in the world. We are excited to be able to announce publicly that we’ve recently begun working with Bethesda Game Studios to create new challenges for players of Fallout 76.” Adding, “Since its release in 2018, Fallout 76 has invited players from all over the world to create a unique Dweller, leave The Vault and explore the many wonders and challenges of The Wasteland of Appalachia.”

Dataminers have all but confirmed Double 11 is more than likely attached to the Nuka World on Tour event coming to Fallout 76. Games leaker Gearsthecool reported that a number of assets in the game are prefixed “D11.”

Other leaked details about the possible Double 11 event include a boss battle at a rollercoaster called the “Nuka Launcher Coaster” and a Mr. Handy named “Nr. Nuka.” Players will be able to take part in a game show fight against some sort of chicken boss.

Check out Fallout 76 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Also, keep an eye out for the upcoming Double 11 content.

