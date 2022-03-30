Sonic The Hedgehog’s Third Film Won’t Necessarily Follow Pattern

The Sonic The Hedgehog movie franchise is forever going to be remembered as something that ALMOST went horribly wrong, and yet went absolutely right. Because if you recall, they had been teasing things for quite some time, and then when they revealed the 3D model for Sonic in the movie…it was horrifying. No, really, anyone who liked Sonic at all knew it was absolutely terrible and so they delayed the movie to get it right. And…they did, and the movie was actually pretty good while also being self-contained in regards to what Sonic characters showed up.

Then, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 was announced and eventually revealed that Tails and Knuckles would join the party, just like what happened in the second Sonic game. So, with a third movie coming to pass soon enough, wouldn’t that mean the film will follow the script of the third game? Not exactly:

“It’s not always going to be a linear progression of like ‘Oh, this was in Sonic 2 so it’s going to be in the Sonic 2 film’. It’s going to be a little bit of a cherry picking, a little bit of a melting pot,” director Jeff Fowler recently said. “There’s so much great, inspiring imagery to pull from the 30 years of games. So if we didn’t get it in one film, there’s always the chance that we’ll revisit it somewhere else.”

That is indeed intriguing, and that could leave the door open for many things. For example, the obvious enemies for Sonic in the third movie would be Metal Sonic or Shadow the Hedgehog. As they are classics and could grow the characters in interesting ways. We also haven’t seen Sonic go “Super Sonic” as of yet and that could also be played up in the third film. Either way though, this is going to be very interesting to watch unfold.

