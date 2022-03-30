Jared Leto Praises Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been one of the biggest topics during this week. Mainly because at the Oscars the superhero move won “Oscars Cheer Moment” as voted on by fans. Many weren’t happy that the movie won because of the so-called “Snyder Cult getting their way” but the fact remains, they voted for the “Flash Enters The Speed Force” moment and it won the award, and nothing can change that. If anything, between that and Army of the Dead winning “Fan Favorite Film”, that shows that these Snyder FANS get stuff done.

But they aren’t the only one talking about the film, as Jared Leto (who is about to release his own superhero film via Morbius) also had something to say. In an interview, he was asked about being able to be Joker again for Zack Snyder’s Justice League in the Knightmare sequence and he had high praise for the movie, the filming, and Zack Snyder:

“It was great. Working with Zack[Snyder] is a beautiful thing. I adore him,” Leto said. “I really loved the opportunity. It was really special and I enjoyed it a lot. It’s a unique thing to have been part of DC and to now have been part of Marvel. It’s pretty amazing.”

It honestly says a lot that Leto was willing to come back to a DC Comics movie to work with Snyder. After all, his previous take on Joker in Suicide Squad was butchered due to meddling on the part of Warner Bros. So much so that a LOT of his Joker scenes were edited or straight-up left out of the film. Thus why fans are doing a very familiar thing and demanding that WB #ReleaseTheAyerCut.

Whether it happens or not is not for us to say. But…as this fanbase has proven, they’re hard to stop when they’re…united.

Source: ComicBookMovie