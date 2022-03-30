Tales Of Arise x Scarlet Nexus Collaboration Offers Special Items

The popular action RPGs Tales of Arise and Scarlet Nexus are collaborating to bring special crossover items to fans. The items were originally only available in Japan and will now be accessible to players worldwide from today, March 30. The DLC includes cosmetic items, weapons, and even new battle music. The crossover will allow players of one game to access the music of the other. Check out the Japanese trailer for the collaboration.

Along with the battle music, gamers of both RPGs will be able to obtain some exclusive items. The crossover items for Scarlet Nexus players include Alphen’s fragmented Iron Mask and the Flaming Sword. Tales of Arise fans on the other hand can look forward to gaining access to Yuito’s Myoho Muramasa and a Baki Chan cosmetic item. Oddly, Bandai Namco didn’t disclose the inclusion of the music until after the items went live.

In addition to the exciting new items, Scarlet Nexus has also gotten a new update. Version 1.08 will introduce a “Very Easy” mode, as well as a “Story Demo.” Those who play through the demo will be able to carry over their save data to the full version of the game. The new update also fixed some bugs and performance issues in the game.

Tales of Arise and Scarlet Nexus are both fairly new games. The former was released in September 2021, while the latter was launched in June 2021. Both games are action RPGs and developed by Bandai Namco Studios. Tales of Arise is the seventeenth main entry in the Tales series and follows a man and a woman from opposing worlds who must end the oppression of one of their people. Conversely, Scarlet Nexus is set in the near future where humanity has developed technology to give humans extrasensory superpowers.

Both Scarlet Nexus and Tales of Arise are available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

