The Mandalorian Season 3 Wraps Filming

The Mandalorian was very much the thing that saved Star Wars. After the sequel series caused a LOT of division between fans, critics and the Star Wars teams (in a way that they technically haven’t recovered from as a Star Wars movie hasn’t been released since Rise of Skywalker…), The Mandalorian brought stability and a way to expand their universe. So much so that by the time Season 2 came out, a whole bunch of spinoffs were announced, and some have released via The Book of Boba Fett. But fans are ready for the OG to come back and The Mandalorian Season 3 might just be coming sooner than you think.

We knew that the Book of Boba Fett was being filmed first before The Mandalorian Season 3, and then once things lined up they’d tackle the third season. Well, one of the co-stars of the show, Carl Weathers, made a post on Twitter stating that Season 3 had finished its filming:

This will no doubt make fans VERY happy as they want to see what The Mandalorian does next, especially in lieu of the two episodes he got to star in during The Book of Boba Fett.

Season 3 is not only going to pick off where Season 2 ended in regards to Mando having the Darksaber (and possibly at odds with Bo Katan), but now he’s reunited with Grogu (BABY YODA!!!!) and the two are on a new mission. Oh, and he was banished by the armorer for taking off his mask, so there’s a lot to consider here.

Given how widespread things were in Season 2, one might hope that Season 3 will put the focus back on the two and push things in a new and exciting direction. And now that production is done, hopefully we’ll get a release date sooner rather than later.

