Blue Beetle May Have Landed Villain Via A-List Actor

There are many planned DC Comics movie/streaming projects in the works right now. Including the Black Canary movie that spins off of the 2020 movie Birds of Prey, the Batgirl movie that may be getting a release date soon enough, and then there is the Blue Beetle movie. One of the more popular B-Tier characters in DC Comics, the moniker has been passed on to many different characters. In this film, the hero will be Jaime Reyes, a young man given an alien artifact that allows him to suit up to fight crime.

The casting for the film has been going on at a rapid pace over the last few weeks. Including actors like George Lopez getting cast as part of Reyes family. But now, it’s time for the villains to take over. And one source states that A-List actor Sharon Stone is going to be the one to be the villain in the story. Though who exactly she is…is a bit up for debate.

According to the report, Stone will be playing “Victoria Kord”. DC Comics fans will know the importance of that last name, as Ted Kord was the Blue Beetle before Jaime. However, he was more of a Batman-esque character in that he couldn’t get the alien scarab (which gives Jaime his powers) to work for him, so he became a tech hero instead.

We know that Kord Industries is going to be in this film via the first poster shown to fans via DC Fandome. So it’s possible that in the DCEU, Ted Kord is dead, and Victoria is someone who wants the power of the scarab for herself. Additionally, Mayans MC alum Raoul Max Trujillo has been cast as Carapax the Indestructible Man, a foe of the original Blue Beetle, Dan Garrett.

So all in all, Jaime is going to have his hands full.

Source: The Wrap