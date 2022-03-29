Umbrella Academy Still Unveils “Viktor Hargreeves”

The Umbrella Academy is coming back to Netflix this June, and there are a lot of expectations around it. Not the least of which is the upcoming “clash” with the new timeline and its academy via the Sparrows, headed up by their now still-alive father. But that’s not the only change coming around.

If you recall, between Season 2 and 3, one of the actors went through a major transition. In this case, Ellen Page became Elliot Page, and on their Twitter feed, they revealed that this change will also be shown in Umbrella Academy Season 3. Because Vanya…is becoming Viktor:

This is a big step for them no doubt, and it’s nice to see the show doing this so they don’t have to “pretend” to be their former selves. How big a role Viktor plays in Season is unclear, but they have been vital to the first two seasons, so we’d expect the same here.

The Season 3 Synopsis is this:

“After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) – now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

Source; Twitter