Moon Knight Producer Wants Sam Raimi To Continue Spider-Man Saga

Sam Raimi is absolutely someone to thank for all that has come in the world of superhero movies. Because he was the director behind the first Spider-Man trilogy of films, and the first two are still held as legendary to this day. While Spider-Man 3…wasn’t…but that one had studio issues so we can give him a pass on that. He was supposed to make a fourth film but it never happened despite many hoping it would be made.

Fast forward to now, and Raimi is the director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and his Peter Parker in Tobey Maguire returned to the role via Spider-Man No Way Home, much to the delight of fans and current Marvel Studios employees. This includes the current Moon Knight Producer in Grant Curtis, who had a request for Raimi:

“The Spider-Man movies we made were an incredible opportunity career-wise. As a fan, I love the narratives that were generated from those three movies,” the Moon Knight producer said. “There were other stories within those movies that did not get told. I hope someday, as any Spider-Man fan would tell you, that all those stories come out and that narrative continues.”

Believe it or not, he’s not the only one to request such a thing. Because after his own appearance in No Way Home, the second live-action movie Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield, has gotten a lot of requests by fans to finish his trilogy (which got shelved due to box office returns and reviews). And there are plenty of rumors stating that such a thing is in the works.

Technically speaking, the Spider-Man franchise as a whole is a bit up in the air right now. The Tom Holland trilogy is “done” and Spider-Man is now in a weird state of limbo. So anything is possible in this Marvel Multiverse we live in.

Source: Gizmodo