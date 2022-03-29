Loki Season 2 Directors Tease Big and “Unexpected” Things

Loki was easily one of the biggest surprises in terms of the Disney+ series. Because while at first it seemed to be nothing more than a chance to do more with Tom Hiddleston as Loki, it became one of the key pieces of Phase 4 for the MCU. And it is also the only current Disney+ series getting a second season.

Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson are going to be the new directors for Loki Season 2, and they’ve been busy doing a lot of projects as they themselves noted:

“Oh, unfortunately I don’t even think I can remember exact, like exactly… We’ve had a crazy year, my friend,” Benson said. “Only in terms of like champagne problems but it was funny ’cause we went from our movie, that just premiered at Sundance, Something in the Dirt. We went directly into Archive 81, directly into Moon Knight, directly back into Something in the Dirt, and then now here we are before you. Timeline gets a little mixed up in our heads.”

The two note that Loki and Moon Knight also have a lot in common:

“I think the biggest thing about Loki is just that it’s actually a lot like Moon Knight, where there’s just no reason to do it if it’s not going to be something new and fresh,” Moorhead said. “It’s funny is, it does feel like Marvel would be willing to walk away unless it actually is something that they felt the unexpected. Like from Moon Knight and especially because Moon Knight is a character where nobody knows almost anything about him, yet. Soon to be changed, right? And so our gloves are off and we get to kind of do whatever we want. And everybody at Marvel and ourselves gets really excited when we are presented with the unexpected. We also of course, hope that people watching feel the same way and we’re gonna bring all that to Loki.”

No word on when the second season of Loki is coming, so stay tuned!

