Sons Of The Forest is coming out later this year and the fear factor is ramping up already. The survival horror game, which is centred around a mysterious forest setting, is planned for release in October. However, as of yet, there’s a major veil of secrecy around the game’s premise, storyline and, in fact, most other important information. Endnight Games are a small studio that clearly likes to keep their cards close to their chests. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing though. From the few teaser trailers that have been released so far, Sons Of The Forest looks to be a massively updated improvement on The Forest, the studio’s first game. But for those who’ve never played it before, what do you really need to know about this game?

Is Sons Of The Forest A Sequel?

Sons Of The Forest is a direct sequel to the sleeper hit The Forest, which has gained an almost cult-like following and has almost 300,000 ‘overwhelmingly positive’ reviews on Steam. The Forest is a true survivor story, where, as the only remaining passenger of a crashed aircraft, you find yourself trying to navigate and endure the wilderness of the forest your plane landed in, as well as the horrors that wait within.

Staying alive is crucial in an environment where the forest’s inhabitants are out to kill and eat you, so survival is paramount. It’s fair to say the storyline of The Forest is packed with twists and turns. Sons Of The Forest will continue the story from the events of the ending of The Forest. So, if you haven’t yet had a chance to play through the original game, you’ve got time to do so before the sequel drops later this year.

Sons Of The Forest is expected to launch for PC in October, with a possibility of it being ported to consoles at some point after that, although at this point console play is unconfirmed.