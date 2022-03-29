Sons Of The Forest is the hotly-anticipated sequel to the hit 2018 survival horror game The Forest. Although its developer, Endnight Games, recently announced that Sons Of The Forest will be delayed until October this year, fans seem more than happy to wait a little longer for the latest instalment in The Forest franchise.

While we wait though, it’s worth having a look back at the first game, especially for newcomers to the series. More importantly, can you jump straight into Sons Of The Forest without experiencing the original?

Do I Need To Play The Forest Before Sons Of The Forest?

Sons Of The Forest is a sequel game, so it does make sense that those most excited to play it are gamers who have already played through the first title. Based on what we know so far (which isn’t a great deal, as details on Sons Of The Forest are still quite thin on the ground), the storyline does follow on from the events of the first game’s ending. In a nutshell, The Forest tells the story of a lone survivor of a passenger jet crash who finds themselves surviving the horrors of a truly weird and terrifying forest. Thrown into this mix are a society of mutated cannibals, a lost son and an urgent need to get to grips with survival mechanics in the wilderness.

If you haven’t played The Forest and you’re intrigued by the look of the sequel, now might be a good time to play through the original game. Purely for context and perhaps to get a stronger feel for the narrative direction of Sons Of The Forest when it launches. However, it’s also fairly plausible that the sequel to The Forest will be designed to give newcomers to the series enough backstory and context so that they can enjoy it without needing the have played the first game as a prerequisite. For the full experience though, players may want to take those first few steps into The Forest first, if you’re brave enough.

Sons Of The Forest is expected to release in October 2022.