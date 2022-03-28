Doctor Who Gives Release Date On Next Special!

There are very few things guaranteed in the life of Doctor Who, but one of the ones that you can count on is that eventually…the cycle of one life will end, and another will begin right after. Since their creative decision to “regenerate” the Doctor all the way back in the William Hartnell days, the series has always had its way to move on from one actor to the next. And for the 13th incarnation of The Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, her time is slowly running out.

Jodie had two full seasons to her name, but then, the pandemic went and mucked everything up, and so she got to have a 5-part television “event” in the form of Flux (we didn’t understand half of it, but that’s Doctor Who for you), and then it was to get 3 different television specials to help round out her run. The first came on New Year’s Eve via “Eve of the Daleks”, and now, next month, we’re getting the second TV special in “Legend of the Sea Devils.”

According to the BBC, “”Legend of the Sea Devils” sees the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) traveling to 19th century China. They find a small coastal village under threat from the pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and the monstrous alien force she unknowingly unleashed. The Doctor and her companions will have to contend with the Sea Devils to save the planet.”

The Sea Devils themselves are an older callback to Who lore, and so it’ll be interesting to see them in modern times. It also will be interesting to see how this sets up the finally which will happen on the 100th year anniversary of the BBC.

No matter what though, you can expect a big occasion for however Jodie leaves, and for whomever takes her place. The next special happens on April 17th!

Source: ComicBook.com