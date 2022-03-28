Nobody Saves the World PS5 Size Fuels Sony Project Spartacus Rumors

The game size leaker, PlayStation Game Size revealed on Twitter that the action RPG Nobody Saves the World will be 812 MB on PS5. This news was surprising as no PlayStation version of the game has been announced, having been released in January 2022 on Xbox consoles and PC. The leaked information has fueled further rumors that Sony could be days away from announcing their rumored service which seeks to rival Xbox Game Pass. Fans believed Nobody Saves the World on PS5 could be released alongside the upcoming subscription service Sony has so far dubbed Project Spartacus.

🚨 Nobody Saves the World (PS5)



⬜ Download Size : 812 MB (Without Update)



⬛ #PS5

🟩 @DrinkBoxStudios pic.twitter.com/etPrajuGAP — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) March 27, 2022

Tom Henderson, a trusted industry insider, tweeted just a few days ago on March 25 that “Bloomberg has said that Sony will be revealing Project Spartacus next week.” Adding, “It will combine PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus into one subscription service.” According to Henderson, “The reveal will be alongside a series of games (both current and past) coming to the subscription service. It’s currently unclear on how Project Spartacus will be revealed though.” The leaked size of Nobody Saves the World on PS5 very likely means the dungeon crawler will be one of the games revealed to debut on the new service.

Developed by DrinkBox Studios, Nobody Saves the World was only released in January and is an action RPG with a top-down perspective. Fans have the option to play it solo or through its cooperative multiplayer mode. The game follows a blank-slate character named Nobody who is equipped with a wand. Players can use the wand to transform into 15 different forms such as magicians, robots, dragons, and more. These forms have varying abilities which come in hand when going up against certain enemies.

DrinkBox Studios previously developed the popular game, Guacamelee! Nobody Save the World was inspired by games such as The Legend of Zelda and Final Fantasy Tactics. Check it out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and possibly PS5 soon!

