Postal 4: No Regerts Leaving Early Access, Gets April Release Date

Game developers, Running with Scissors have announced that Postal 4: No Regerts is finally leaving Early Access after two and a half years. The first-person shooter originally launched in Early Access on October 14, 2019, and now the full version will debut on PC via Steam, GOG, and Green Man Gaming. Check out the announcement trailer below, it shows off some gameplay and introduces a few of the voice actors.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Postal 4: No Regerts is a satirical and comedic open-world shooter. According to developers, “Several years have passed since the events that devastated the once proud town remembered as Paradise. The only two to walk away from the cataclysm unscathed, the hapless everyman known as the POSTAL Dude and his loyal companion Champ, drive aimlessly through the scorching deserts of Arizona looking for a new place to call home.”

Continuing, “After a fortuitous gas station rest stop ends with their car, trailer home, and the rest of their worldly possessions stolen, all the Dude’s seemingly got left to his name is his canine cohort and his bathrobe, and neither of them smells all that great. However, on the horizon, the duo glimpses an unfamiliar and dazzling town that beckons to them. What untold prospects lie within? Fame? Fortune? Maybe a bidet or two? Edensin awaits.” The full version of Postal 4: No Regerts seeks to continue from the events of Postal 2, with developers completely disregarding Postal III. The now disowned third installment was strongly criticized by gamers and critics, with Running with Scissors calling Postal 4 the “true sequel” to the second game.

Postal 4: No Regerts will officially launch version 1.0 on April 20 for PC, being available on Steam, GOG, and Green Man Gaming. Fans of the original series and first-person shooters should definitely check it out now that it’s leaving Early Access.

