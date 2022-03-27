Souls-like Third-Person Action Shooter, Alterborn, Coming To PS5 In 2023

Fans of Souls genre games such as Bloodborne, Dark Souls and Elden Ring will be happy to know that there will be a new contender releasing next year with Alterborn, a third-person survival shooter that takes inspiration from many genres, like the Souls-like genre.

The game is due to release on the PlayStation 5 in Q3 of 2023, no specific date has been set as of yet. Take a look at the official trailer below:

Here’s some information about the game:

‘Alterborn is a third-person survival action shooter filled with dark humor which draws inspiration from multiple genres such as soulslike, roguelite, looter shooter, and more. All mixed in with a plethora of arcade abilities that cause both unspeakable mayhem and fun.



ALTERBORN – MAIN FEATURES



Altered State – Explore handcrafted levels mixed in with procedurally generated content and ever-changing gameplay mechanics. Observe how your surroundings change in real-time before your very eyes.

Action-packed playthroughs with no two games alike – Remember that your actions do matter and impact the world around you. Whenever you delve into the Shattered Lands, your experience will differ. Spot patterns, learn them, adjust your toolset accordingly and you shall be rewarded.

In-depth RPG and difficulty level customization – Adjust the challenge with gameplay mechanics rather than an artificial slider. Every progression system will require you to make meaningful yet difficult choices. Mix and match countless unlockables to fit your playstyle.

Choose your friends and foes – Side with those you deem worthy and fight those you… are just not very fond of. Watch the story evolve depending on your choices, which are built around a complex relationship system filled with possibilities. Through this system you'll be able to get a glimpse of what is truly going on within this crazed, unstable world."

Alterborn is being developed by Polish studio Iron Lung and it has apparently already been in development for a year, with a team of 18 developers working on it. Check out the screenshots below:

We will update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.

