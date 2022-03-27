Forever Skies Receives Extended Gameplay Trailer

Far From Home have released an extended look into the first-person survival game, Forever Skies. The extended gameplay video is roughly 3 minutes long and shows a lone scientist on a mission to discover the location of a specific virus sample.

Take a look at the gameplay trailer below:

And here’s a description of the game itself:

You will build and customize a high-tech airship. It will be your home, workshop, laboratory and more while flying above the surface of Earth. Control and steer it towards the ruins of our civilization and mysterious anomalies. Manage your airship hull and its integrity. Extract and gather resources to improve your airship and make it uniquely yours.



Your scientific know-how will allow you to build and operate different machines. Analyze scanned items and reverse engineer lost technology. Research new ways of obtaining food and resources, discover new tools, and increase the chance of your survival.



Explore and extract resources from the ruins that were built up high to escape the dust. Surrounded by drifting debris caused by a strange anomaly, harvest it into raw materials to help you survive. Explore and discover the remains of our civilization. Find out what happened and why Earth evolved to a place where we lost control of our previous position at the top. Discover secrets of our past.



Forever Skies is an action-survival game taking place on Earth, which was devastated by a global ecological disaster. This event caused the surface of the planet to be covered in a colossal layer of toxic dust. You’re returning to our planet hundreds of years later – will you recognize our world?

Forever Skies doesn’t have a set release date as of yet, only that it’s supposed to release sometime this year. But, rest assured we will update you with this information as and when it become available.

Source