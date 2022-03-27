Elden Ring Is No Longer No.1 Thanks To Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 was the best-selling game in the UK last week, according to the latest data from GSD thanks to its PS5 and Xbox Series S|X upgrade.

Last week Gran Turismo 7 took the top spot for the biggest physical release, but Rockstar’s biggest action title topped the digital charts with the release of the next-gen upgrades, making it the second biggest digital launch of the year, second to the recently released, Elden Ring.

55% of GTA 5’s digital sales were made on PS5, 35% On Xbox Series S|X consoles, 6% on Xbox One, 3% on PC and just 1% on PS4.

The splits in these percentages are due to the pricing difference that occur on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The Xbox Series S|X versions of GTA 5 costs £17.49, whereas the PS5 version will only set players back by £8.75 due to Sony’s three-month deal with Rockstar that allows players a copy of GTA Online for free. GTA Online is available completely separate, but will also come bundled in with GTA 5.

GTA Online places at position No.3 on the chart (which only tracks paid games) so this figure is based on Xbox Series S|X sales, alone.

Elden Ring has now dropped to No.2 in the digital charts after a 39% drop in sales week-on-week. Elden Ring is now the third biggest new game release of the last 12 months, sitting behind FIFA 22 and Call of Duty: Vanguard. 72% of its sales, so far, have been via digital stores.

Last week’s new release of WWE 2K22 has now dropped to No.4 in the chart from No.2 after a 64% drop in downloads week-on-week.

Here is the current GSD UK Digital Top Ten:

Position Title 1 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 2 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 3 Grand Theft Auto Online 4 WWE 2K22 (2K Games) 5 WWE 2K22 (2K Games) 6 Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) 7 F1 2021 (EA/Codemasters) 8 Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Square Enix) 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 10 Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (Sega)

