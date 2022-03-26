Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Gets Developer Update

The developers of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn have released a development diary video giving players a behind the scenes look at the upcoming action-RPG game.

The short 2-minute long video gives players a brief look into the development of the game, speaking to the individuals behind the game from the makers of Ashen. Take a look at it below:

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is due to release sometime this year, although no official date has been given. For those that don’t know of it, here’s a little bit about the game itself.

Join humanity’s last stand as Gods and guns collide in an all-new action-RPG open-world adventure.



The Door to the Afterlife has been opened, allowing the old God’s army of the undead to escape from within. The living are on the brink of extinction. It’s time for the coalition army to retake their world. Embrace vengeance, gunpowder and magic and embark on an epic journey to lead mankind’s final siege against the tide of the dead.



Your battle begins now.



Forge a bond like no other.



Join Nor Vanek, a member of the coalition army, and your companion Enki, a strange creature gifted with magical powers, in their personal vendetta against the gods.



Defeat the most powerful beings in creation



Challenge the Gods. Master a demanding yet rewarding combat system blending axe wielding, gunplay, magic and more. Unleash powerful combos and embrace your creativity with every encounter.



Make your mark on a vast battlefield



Explore a dangerous open world. Fly through the desert sands, journey through cavernous ruins, and unveil the secrets that lie in the towering City of Dawn. Reassemble the Blackstream sappers, a team of crack explosives and weaponry experts, to lend their skills in the last siege against the gods.

We’re excited to see more about what Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn has in store, and we will keep you updated when a release becomes available.

Source