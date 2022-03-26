Elder God Wars Quest: Extinction Coming To RuneScape

It was announced yesterday that year-long Elder God Wars saga in RuneScape will come to an end this April. Extinction will be the online RPG’s first Grandmaster quest since 2016 and will give players “over three hours of challenging gameplay you’ll have to enlist multiple allies, take on bloodthirsty enemies and battle for the future of Gielinor in an earth-shattering last stand!”

A trailer was released yesterday showing players what they can expect. Take a look at that below:

In order to be able to play, players will have to have completed various missions first.

Elder God Wars: Extinction is a high-level, members-only adventure.



You’ll need to have completed the following quests:



-Desperate Measures

-City of Senntisten

-Eye of Het II



To fully grasp the lore, we also recommend playing through the following quest lines (although these are optional):



-Sliske’s Endgame

-One of a Kind

-Sins of the Father

There will also be a range of rewards on offer for completing it:

Elder God Wars: Extinction is tough stuff, but the rewards are suitably juicy. Here’s what you’ll stand to gain from this cosmic adventure: -4 Quest Points

-4x 175k XP Lamps

-A new high-level skilling location

-Access to high-tier resource-limited rates in six skills: Fletching, Hunter, Herblore, Crafting, Construction and Fishing. Anachronia base camp resources can be used for skilling. This is also repeatable content (10 hours of activity)!

You can jump into this new adventure starting from April 4th!

