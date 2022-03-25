Halo Boots Have Been Announced

Boot company Wolverine has announced a set of new Halo boots! The limited-edition footwear will be only available to a select number of people, however.

343 Industries have worked with the company for over a year to design this boot, in an attempt to make it as close to their universe as possible. The Wolverine X Halo: The Master Chief boot has rubber lug outsoles as a way to provide grip and an UltraSpring high rebound midsole that will provide wearers with a ‘lightweight, energized ride’. With the full leather, the hook and loop and the laces, this is something Halo fans really shouldn’t turn down. Especially considering that the boots will both be green, feature the 117 number, the United Nations Space Command logo and the logo of the Materials Group.

One pair of these boots will set you back $225 and you’ll be able to pick them up at 12PMEST, March 29th. Word of warning though, Wolverine is only planning to make 117 pairs of them.

Halo Infinite released late last year to critical and commercial fanfare. Of note was the multiplayer, which launched earlier than the campaign and has a consistently large player base. Recently, 343 Industries spoke about their plans to fix the progression system in the multiplayer and replace any complaints that people have had, but what these fixes are remains to be seen as of this moment.

Source