GTA+ Is The New Subscription Service For GTA Online

Rockstar has announced a new subscription service for GTA Online. The service, called GTA+, is launching exclusively on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the game that launched earlier this month. The new service is $5.99 per month, Rockstar says the service will give “easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles.” GTA+ will give players a guaranteed $500,000 in GTA currency each month plus other benefits and items. Benefits provided by the service will change each month. Check out the full list of benefits for the first month of GTA+ below.

GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.

delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account. The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

— along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries. The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost. Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period. Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

at no additional cost. The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.

and and automatically added to your wardrobe. The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali. A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series .

. 2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

GTA+ will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S GTA Online players starting March 29. Rockstar also mentioned that regular GTA Online events will continue to be available for all players.

Source