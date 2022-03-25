Only Murders In The Building Gets Season 2 Release Date!

With so many streaming services out there, it can be hard to find the really good shows amongst all the ones that seem to just get released one on top of the other. Hulu is actually really good about releasing lots of quality shows across various genres, which was proven by the deceptively good Only Murders In The Building. The mystery comedy series debuted last year to great acclaim, and it was so good that it got a season 2 order pretty quick.

For those who don’t know the series, Only Murders In The Building features characters played by Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short all living within an apartment complex in New York City. Said complex gets turned upside down when a death happens that appears to be a suicide, but in fact was a murder. The three come together to make a true crime podcast where they try to figure out what really happened.

It may sound a bit hokey, but the show very much delved into not just the characters, but the ins and outs of the people at the apartment building and why it all matters in the end. Add to that a cavalcade of special guests like Nathan Lane, Jane Lynch and Tina Fey, and you get a very fun series.

Season 2 as noted is already coming, and today, we got a very fun reveal video of the three stars “announcing” when it will arrive…June 28th.

Season 2 is going to be good from the outset, because at the end of season one (SPOILER ALERT!!!) one of the trio was framed for murder, and all three were arrested as a result!

So that leaves a lot of questions. How are they going to get out of this? And who is the new murder within the building itself? We’ll find out starting this June!

Source: YouTube