Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Gets New TV Spot!

This rivalry is shaping up to be EPIC! See it on the BIG SCREEN at the #SonicMovie2 Fan Event on 4/6 – everywhere 4/8. Grab those tickets: https://t.co/MYhGCtGksv pic.twitter.com/59SKHQI8V2 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) March 25, 2022

The upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is getting a lot of buzz. Early reviews are stating that it’s bigger and better than the original (and the original is the best-grossing video game movie of all time just to remind you) and the trailers have gotten a lot of people pumped for what’s coming. Not the least of which is because of the impending arrivals of both Tails and Knuckles, key characters to Sonic lore, as well as the Master Emerald and more.

And naturally, with Sonic The Hedgehog 2 coming soon, the promotion for the movie is ramping up. Including this new TV spot that has just arrived showing a new conflict between Sonic and Knuckles. As you can see, the two are battling as they’re going down a mountain and the banter is exactly what you would expect from these two.

If this is a hint of what’s to come, then we can expect quite a lot of fun, and this is just one scene! We can also expect a lot of Tails and the returning Eggman (Jim Carrey) in the movie, and that means that there’s a lot of highjinks and “gotta go fast” to come.

So strap in for when the movie arrives on April 8th!

Here’s the synopsis of the film:

“The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

