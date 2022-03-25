James Gunn Heavily Endorses His Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise is something that has grown exponentially since 2014. Why then? Because before that point in time, the GOTG were just a niche comic book line that only some people knew about. Its most popular character was Rocket Raccoon, and that was only because of his appearance in Marvel vs. Capcom. But, once James Gunn got the chance to make the first movie, it was a hit from the word go. Which led to a hit sequel, and a threequel that is in the works right now.

But, why just stop there? James Gunn also got the greenlight to make the Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special, and as you might expect from him…he’s praising his own work in a big way:

“The Holiday Special is the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Gunn revealed in an interview. “It’s totally ridiculous, and every day we can’t believe that we’re making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone’s ever seen before. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

If those kinds of lines sound familiar, it should, that’s because for both The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, James Gunn that this “is the biggest and best thing I’ve ever done”. And we can probably expect him to say something similar when Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 arrives in 2023 or so. But, for now, the Holiday Special is on his mind…

“And it’s out pretty soon,” Gunn pointed out. “You know, it’s out this Christmas. It’s not like people have to wait that long.”

Very true, and this will definitely tied things over until GOTG V3 is out in theaters. But if nothing else, you can say that James Gunn loves what he’s doing, and he’s hoping to not stop it anytime soon.

Source: Radio Times