Dying Light 2 To Gain New Photo Mode

In a game that has seen more bugs than a warm sticky morning on the prairie, Dying Light 2 is getting a new photo mode as well as a new game plus mode. Techland’s parkour sequel has received a lot of criticism since its release due to the game “not being finished”, but recent patches have attempted to build bridges with players by fixing all those faults.

In a recent interview, Tymon Smektała, the lead game designer of Dying Light 2 spoke about the biggest issues and some of the requests that have been brought up by fans of the series since its release, and if there was anything else on the horizon. “We are definitely looking at the option of a photo mode and a new game plus mode, these are things that are on the table and are being worked on,” said Smektała.

Smektała also went on to say that “I don’t want to go into all the specifics at the minute, but it will all come out very soon. Gamers will begin to see these ideas being added into the game in one form or another.” Both modes will be welcome additions, the game itself has a unique and very futuristic aesthetic to it, so who wouldn’t want to take a few quick snaps whilst free-running across this expansive map?

The news doesn’t end there though because Smektała also mentioned the upcoming story DLC that will be added to Dying Light 2 in the near future, with Techland apparently having a few exciting surprises that hope to delight fans of the game. Smektała commented that “We don’t want to fall into this repeating pattern where players will know what to expect off us. For example, the rumors surrounding the upcoming DLC couldn’t be further away from the truth, which is very positive for us.”

So, fans that were able to endure all the bugs that came with the game will be rewarded with some exciting new features, and who knows, maybe all those patches and the allure of more game modes and DLCs will reel those past players that didn’t quite make it this far, back in.

