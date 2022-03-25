Konami Gives Crimesight An April 14th Release Date

Konami has announced a release date for their upcoming mystery simulation game Crimesight. Speaking yesterday at the Future Games Show, Konami revealed that multiplayer murder mystery Crimesight will be launching on April 14th.

Additionally, a pre-launch free play session is also available to players who sign up now over on the Crimesight website. Dates for the pre-launch free play session are April 9th and 10th, however, those interested in taking part will need to sign up before April 7th to be in with a chance of playing the game for free before it launches in full.

Crimesight takes place in a futuristic version of London in 2075, and sees players as detectives, trying to solve a mystery that could destroy the whole world. This involves an AI that’s sole function is to detect crimes before they happen and predict future criminal activity based on the data it harvests. It’s quite a complex premise and the gameplay revolves around three non-playable characters, who all happen to be AI.

It appears to be a bit of a Cluedo-style whodunnit (with the AI detective coincidentally being named Sherlock), but you can also join forces with the evil AI and commit murders for the detective AI to solve if you prefer. Crimesight is a multiplayer game, so you’ll need to use your powers of social deduction to work out who’s the victim, who’s the killer and basically unravel a murder mystery set in a snowed-in manor in futuristic London.

The game supports up to 4 players in multiplayer and it’ll be up to you to work out which person is the killer in each game. Not quite Dead By Daylight, but kind of the same vibes (but with less gore, presumably).

Crimesight launches on Steam on April 14th, with a free trial weekend play session available to those signed up successfully before April 7th.

Source