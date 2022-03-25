LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Darkness is Rising Trailer

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for the highly-anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, showcasing the Dark Side of the force. The game is less than two weeks away and the company is ramping up marketing. The new footage focuses on the villainous characters that feature throughout the nine films. Fan-favorites Count Dooku, Emperor Palpatine, General Grievous, and a few more can be seen in the short feature. The upcoming game will allow fans to play each of these menacing characters, as well as over 300 others located across 23 different planets. Check out the new trailer below!

While there are some great action moments between the heroes and the baddies in the Darkness is Rising trailer, the humor that features in most LEGO games shines through. References to the Shirtless Kylo Ren meme and even a humorous moment between Emperor Palpatine and some dancing Stormtroopers will provoke smiles from fans. The new game looks like it will satisfy any fans of either LEGO or the Star Wars films.

In addition to the nine-film Star Wars game releasing in less than two weeks, Warner Bros. has also announced an expansion that will launch after the game. The DLC will include some fan-favorites which live outside of the main series such as characters from the Disney+ The Mandalorian series, The Bad Batch, and some that fans have come to love from the spin-off films Solo and Rogue One.

As said in the new trailer’s description from Warner Bros., “Bad? Yes. Sinister? Mostly. Super cool looking? Always. The Dark Side will tempt you in less than two weeks! Journey to a galaxy far, far away on April 5, 2022!” That’s right, in almost 10 days, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

