Turbo Golf Racing Is Rocket League With Golf

Microsoft announced an all-new game coming to Xbox consoles and Game Pass called Turbo Golf Racing. It looks to be a fun take on the popular vehicular soccer game, Rocket League, except it takes place on a golf course. Microsoft described the new game as an “arcade-style sports racing game for up to eight players online.” Feel free to watch the new trailer below.

Turbo Golf Racing has “Racers compete by smashing oversized golf balls down sprawling, twisting fairways to the finish.” Developed by Hugecalf Studios, this racing golf game “takes the concept of a golf driving range at face value, throwing competitors into cars onto winding, colorful fairways teeming with power-ups to see who can be first to strike their oversized golf ball into the finish hole.”

Today’s announcement wasn’t just to reveal Turbo Golf Racing, but also to invite gamers to a “playable beta, accessible via the Xbox Insider Program,” opening next month, in April. Players who want to participate will need to make sure they have the Xbox Inside Hub downloaded from the store and register on the game’s website.

According to developers, the cars used in the upcoming game will be customizable by players. “We want you to make your vehicle your own by bolting on unique combinations of chassis, shields, spoilers, wheels, and boosters, and then coating it all with a paint job of your choosing. ” Hugecalf Studios added, “You can even customize your golf ball, too, so why not ditch that regular white ball for a glittering disco ball instead?”

The cars in Turbo Golf Racing won’t just be able to drive either, but “all vehicles, regardless of components, can take to the skies and fly.” The upcoming game looks like a lot of fun for fans of Rocket League and racing games. The game will be available in beta in April and will fully release later this year on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Game Pass.

