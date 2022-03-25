Soul Hackers 2 Trailer For Arrow Drops

Publishers Atlus has released a new Soul Hackers 2 trailer for all you eager fans out there, and this character trailer is completely focused on Arrow, exploring his mysterious background as well as providing some insight into the man’s motives. But that’s not it because the trailer also happens to feature a look at two brand new characters, both of whom have quite the connection with Arrow – it’s just building the anticipation for the game up even more.

Before you watch the trailer below, here’s a little more about what you might see; it will showcase some of Arrow’s skills that make him the worthiest of opponents, specifically his use of elemental attacks that are attributed to his gun. A word of warning though, if you are trying to avoid spoilers for this game then we would suggest avoiding the trailer and holding out for the August release date.

So, if you did watch the trailer then you should probably keep on reading to find out more. The two new characters you saw in the Soul Hackers 2 trailer are Raven and Kaburagi, both of these characters have a suspicious background that relates to Arrow’s own, which led to him joining Yatagarasu, and what also led to Arrow’s death.

But more about the trailer’s main figure. As you can see from the trailer, Arrow’s guns are an important part of his arsenal, with his precious gun consisting of deadly offensive tricks, as well as helping the hero with his defensive skills. The gun allows players to utilize support skills which can also aid your party members – you’ve got to look out for your teammates as well, you know.

You can just about make out Soul Hackers 2 on the horizon, the game will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on August 26th, 2022. So, stay with us folks because it may seem like a long time, but it will creep up on you before you know it.

Source