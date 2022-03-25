James Gunn Reveals True Origins Of Peacemaker Being Bi

The Peacemaker TV series was something that no one expected to happen, then when it released, no one expected it to be as good as it was. This was a DC Comics character who had only been “in action” once in TV shows and movies, and that was via James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Yet, actor John Cena brought him to life both in the movie and the TV show in a way that was very special.

The character was also one who pushed the boundaries on things, including being a character who was Bi. James Gunn talked about what led to that revelation, and noted that it was a back and forth with Cena that led to it:

“It was me and John talking about who he is,” Gunn explained. “Peacemaker is a hypersexual guy and that has led him to be a sexual omnivore in a lot of ways.”

“I think it’s interesting because Adebayo is so traditionally liberal in so many ways, but sexually Adebayo is incredibly conservative,” Gunn added. “I mean, she’s married to one woman. They have a monogamous lifestyle. And Peacemaker sexually is incredibly liberal. He’s a hedonist. That it’s just who the guy is.”

Gunn also stated that the revelation was due in part to how things went on The Suicide Squad:

“Most of the show, and almost all of [The] Suicide Squad, is scripted,” Gunn revealed. “But there’s always a lot of riffing going on and it helps us get in the mood and throw things down. It was always that that Peacemaker was talking about having sex with both men and women, and he treats them both like sexual conquest in a way.”

Peacemaker is getting a second season due to the massive response from fans and critics, and one can only wonder how crazy that second season will be when it arrives.

Source: Total Film