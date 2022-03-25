Far Cry 6 x Stranger Things: Free Crossover Mission Trailer

Ubisoft released a new trailer promoting the Far Cry 6 x Stranger Things collaboration, bringing players a totally new free crossover mission. The DLC is being celebrated with a free weekend starting March 24 and ending March 27 where gamers can play Far Cry 6 and get access to the Stranger Things expansion titled The Vanishing. The new mission has “players enter a twisted version of Yara inspired by the Upside-Down, and Dani discovers that Yarans are disappearing and no one is safe – not even Chorizo.” Check out the new trailer below.

According to Ubisoft, in the Far Cry 6 x Stranger Things crossover, “Players can explore recreations of iconic Stranger Things-inspired locations, such as a hidden bunker and an abandoned laboratory. Dani’s mission – with new skins for a flamethrower and shotgun – is to search for Chorizo and find out what happened to the abducted Yarans.” Gamers will need to save the adorable Chorizo from the Upside Down before any Demogorgans get to him first.

Several new sales will be available this weekend for Far Cry 6 across various gaming platforms:

Ubisoft Store: From now until the end of March, get up to 50% off as part of the Spring Sale.

From now until the end of March, get up to 50% off as part of the Spring Sale. Xbox: As part of Xbox’s Deal of the Week, from March 24-28 players can get 50% off all editions of the game, as well as 35% off the Season Pass.

As part of Xbox’s Deal of the Week, from March 24-28 players can get 50% off all editions of the game, as well as 35% off the Season Pass. PlayStation: From March 23-40, players can get 50% off the Standard and Gold editions of Far Cry 6, and 35% off the Season Pass, as part of PlayStation Store’s Deal of the Week.

From March 23-40, players can get 50% off the Standard and Gold editions of Far Cry 6, and 35% off the Season Pass, as part of PlayStation Store’s Deal of the Week. Epic Games Store: As part of the Epic Spring Sale, players can get 50% off the Standard, Gold, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions of the game, and 35% off the Season Pass. The Epic Games Store is also offering 35% off the DLC Vaas: Insanity, and 25% off Pagan: Control.

As part of the Epic Spring Sale, players can get 50% off the Standard, Gold, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions of the game, and 35% off the Season Pass. The Epic Games Store is also offering 35% off the DLC Vaas: Insanity, and 25% off Pagan: Control. Stadia: From March 24-31: 50 percent off the Standard, Gold and Ultimate Editions of the game, and 35 percent off of the Season Pass. From now until March 31: 40 percent off of the Deluxe Edition.

Check out Far Cry 6 and its new Stranger Things crossover mission, The Vanishing now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

