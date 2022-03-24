New Kirby and the Forgotten Land Trailer Arrives Before Launch

Who’s excited to jump into #Kirby and the Forgotten Land tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/D84Lezdn7H — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 24, 2022

Nintendo is honestly very good about making sure that their 1st party franchises cover a lot of ground. Even ones that are within the ‘same genre’, there are key differences that make them special. For example, the Kirby franchise. Most times, Kirby is a fun 2D platformer where Kirby absorbs powers and then uses them to defeat all sorts of enemies. But, the franchise have also done racing games, and games that put various twists on Kirby’s abilities. And now, potentially the biggest change in the franchise is coming via Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Kirby finds himself in a new place (get it? “forgotten land”?) and must figure out what is going on. As he explores the new land, he finds out that the Waddle Dees are getting kidnapped, and other unique creatures thrive in this somewhat deserted place.

The game is going to open up the world to Kirby like never before. Because usually, it does the typical “right to left” mechanic with only some subtle power changes. But here, they’re going bigger and better. Which is proven by a new trailer that arrived today from Nintendo to signal that the game arrives tomorrow on the Switch.

You can see the massive landscapes that Kirby is going to be moving around in, as well as teases of his new ability “Mouthful Mode”, as well as the abilities that he’ll be able to power-up over time. Including apparently being able to become like Metaknight!

Still not enough for you? We got our first true look at King Dedede, as well as MANY of the other massive bosses that Kirby shall put his skills against.

Does this make you want to get the game even more now? If so, the game comes out tomorrow for you to enjoy!

Source: Nintendo