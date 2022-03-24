Don’t Starve Together Update 2.39 Patch Notes For March 24

Don’t Starve Together has received a huge quality of life update for all platforms today. There are a bunch of updates and changes but the most significant is the overhaul to the crafting menu. So much so that developer Klei Entertainment felt the need to clarify why the changes are so drastic. The reason for the change is so that Klei can add more craftable items in the future and more easily. Check out the full patch notes for Don’t Starve Together below.

Don’t Starve Together Update 2.39 Patch Notes

Crafting Menu Changes

Recipes are now organized in filters, logical groups of items that fulfill a role. You could think of them as quick keyword buttons for the search bar.

Recipes can be pinned to the right hand side of the menu for easy access while the crafting menu is closed. Pinned recipes are saved on a per-world basis, allowing you to customize it depending on your progression or play style on each world.

Recipes can be added to a favorites list by clicking the star icon next to the recipe’s name. Favorites are saved locally and will be shared between worlds.

Search by localized name.

The size of the crafting menu can be scaled separately from the rest of the HUD.

Players can perform nearly any action while the crafting menu is open. Right-clicking on empty ground (when no right-click action is prompted) will close the menu.

When using a controller, players can now move and rotate their camera while the menu is open.

You can now craft with items inside chests.

Clicking on research stations (prototypers) will open the crafting menu.

Crafting Auto Pause can be enabled in the Options screen.

Added the setting “Crafting Auto-Close” to enable or disable closing of the crafting menu when pre-crafting placeable structures. When the build button is labelled “Place” the crafting menu will still close regardless of the setting.

This can be found in the Advanced settings page.

Added the keybind “Crafting Menu (mod)” Defaulted to Left Control Holding this key while opening the crafting menu will enable the search box Pressing Ctrl+C (assuming default binds) while the crafting menu is open will jump to the search box Holding this button while pressing the “Inv 1” to “Inv 9” buttons will craft the recipe that is pinned in that slot number.



Wolfgang Changes

Added the Marbell, a dumbbell made of marble. These are very heavy, but much more effective and durable than Golden Dumbbells.

Improved the efficiency, durability and ingredient cost for all dumbbells.

You can now right-click on Wolfgang to start and stop lifting dumbbells

Mighty Wolfgang can now perform a melee attacks with Dumbbells

Adjusted the damage dealt by Dumbbells

Dumbbells now gain Wolfgang’s mightiness bonus when thrown

Adjusted the Dumbbell durability cost when lifting, attacking, and throwing

Improved efficiency of the Mighty Gym

Mighty Wolfgang now retains full movement speed while holding any heavy items

Increased the top rowing speed when Wolfgang is Mighty

The ambient mightiness drain rate has been adjusted.

Running with dumbbells equipped or raising an anchor will now pause the mightiness drain.

Wolfgang now gains a small amount of mightiness while chopping, mining, tilling, raising sails, rowing, etc

Wolfgang now gains mightiness while attacking, based on the type of target.

Wimpy Wolfgang now does 25% less “work” when chopping, mining and hammering, but also does 25% less wear on tools.

Wimpy Wolfgang now has a 25% slower hunger drain

Wimpy Wolfgang no longer takes 25% more damage

Adjusted the Wimpy and Mighty form insulation values.

Mighty Wolfgang now has an easier time saying warm and a harder time saying cool, while Wimpy Wolfgang is the opposite.

Fixed a bug where his movement speed was not being calculated correctly while hoping onto boats while mighty or wimpy

Fixed a bug that caused Wolfgang’s mightiness to reset to 50 if you went to the caves with full mightiness.

Fixed a bug where Wolfgang continued lifting weights after unequipping a dumbbell.

Other Changes

Cloud Save Added a toggle in the Server Settings Tab that allows you to control whether a save is a local save or a steam cloud save when creating a world.

Ancient Guardian Ancient Guardian is a new fight. This is not intended to be a hard boss fight, but to be more fun than the previous version. Ancient Guardian’s loot table revised, better reflecting the biome and that you have to kill the Ancient Fuelweaver in order to fight it again.

Deerclop’s attack area more accurately reflects the fx.

Hound waves and Depths worm waves frequency has been adjusted to reduce their frequency after the first year.

Late hound waves replace 5 hounds onto a Varglet, the smaller cousin to the Varg.

Tips and lore have been added to the loading screen. This can be toggled in the options menu

The Options screen now has descriptions for each of the settings.

Holding the mouse button down will now repeat your previous action.

Roads can now be disabled in the world generation settings (on or off)

Fire and Ice Hounds can now be toggled in the world settings.

Multiple world events (Winters Feast, Year of the Carrat, Midsummer Cawnival, ect) can now be enabled at the same time, you can find these new settings in the world settings menu.

The Stagehand and Shadow Hands (the campfire stealing hands) no longer trigger spider creep.

Kitcoons will no longer reset their hiding spots when the YOT Catcoon event is turned off and back on. Any Kitcoons that are missing from the world will be respawned.

Fixed a bug causing bearger to sometimes not spawn.

Login flow optimizations

Changed host server registration to use geo DNS and fixed region migration in the case of service outages.

Added a hibernation den for the kitcoon minigame

Added a View Shop packs contents button

Added a Steam Workshop Translations button to the Options menu.

Prototyping and Blueprints

Wax paper, beeswax, and marble beans are now prototyped with the Alchemy Engine.

Turfs crafted from the Terra Firma Tamper are now prototyped so you do not need to return to the Terra Firma Tamper every time you want to craft one.

Lures, floats, and bobbers crafted from the Tackle Receptacle are now prototyped so you do not need to return to the Tackle Receptacle every time you want to craft one.

Adverts are now learnable like Blue Prints and are no longer placed inside a Tackle Receptacle.

Birds no longer drop Adverts

The Waterfowl Can, Feather Weave, and Winged Sail Kit no longer require a blueprint drop from the Malbatross.

The Boat Patch, Oar, and Driftwood Oar no longer require the Think Tank to prototype.

When free crafting is enabled, you will be able to access all character specific crafting recipes.

Survivors other than Wurt, can now craft Marsh Turf through the Terra Firma Tamper.

Increased the chance of getting the Desert Goggles Blueprint in the oasis lake’s Crumpled Packages.

Removed Fashion Goggles and Potted Succulent Blueprints from the oasis lake’s Crumpled Packages. They can now be prototyped using an Alchemy Engine.

Items

Adjusted the repair value of Logs from an eighth of the Boards’ value to a quarter. This improves repairing with Logs, Driftwood, and Living Logs.

Doubled the Cookie Cutter Shell drop rate.

Reduced the fuel value of all turfs

Turfs stack was increased from 10 to 20.

Seeds will now last twice as long while in the Seed Pack-It.

Desert Goggles now provide a small amount of protection from overheating

Kitschy Idols no longer spoil

Increased the Malbatross Beak’s uses to reflect that it is a boss drop.

Recipes

Reduced the cost of Boat Patches. The boat repair value has been adjusted to reflect the new cost.

The recipes for Mud Turf and Cobblestones no longer include other turfs.

Reduced the cost of the Clean Sweeper and Seawreath

Reduced the cost of Potted Ferns and Potted Succulents

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug causing beeboxes to not grow honey when unloaded if they were unloaded in winter.

Fixed a bug that made Farm Soil prevent Toadstool from spawning Sporecaps.

Fixed a rare crash when pausing the game.

Added fx when the Bird Cage is destroyed

Notes for Modders:

Deprecated Functions Recipe AddRecipe AddRecipeTab

New Functions AddRecipe2(name, ingredients, tech, config, filters) Adds a recipe to the mods filter (or to the crafting station filter if config.nounlock is true) and any other passed in filters AddCharacterRecipe(name, ingredients, tech, config, extra_filters) Adds a recipe to the character filter and any other passed in filters config.builder_tag must be passed in AddDeconstructRecipe(name, return_ingredients) Adds a recipe that will not show up under any filters. These are to support the Deconstruction Staff or hammering of items that are not craftable. AddRecipeToFilter(recipe_name, filter_name) Adds a recipe to the end of a filter group. RemoveRecipeFromFilter(recipe_name, filter_name) Removes a recipe form a filter group AddPrototyperDef(prototyper_prefab, data) Customizes how the research or crafting station will display in the crafting menu Parameters: prototyper_prefab – prefab of the station’s object icon_atlas, icon_image – the icon to show on the open button and filter action_str – string to display for the “build” button is_crafting_station – true = you must remain at the station for each build and opens the crafting menu to the Crafting Station filter. filter_text – mouse over name on the crafting station’s filter

Fixed TrueScrollList:ScrollToDataIndex to properly take the number of items wide into account. Added TrueScrollList:ScrollToScrollPos for people who need the previous functionality, where the passed in value is the row to scroll to.

Don’t Starve Together fans who don’t mind spoilers should also check out the source below for a fun character redesign hint.

Source