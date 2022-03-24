Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins Has Bombed In Japan

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was released globally last week. Sales numbers for Stranger of Paradise are just starting to come in and it’s already painting a woeful picture for the game. Japan, the home country of Final Fantasy, and its biggest supporter looks to have almost completely shunned the game. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is one of the worst launches of any game in the entire series.

In its first week on sale, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin sold just 46,849 copies in Japan. That’s an incredibly low number, even for a spin-off game in the Final Fantasy series. In fact, according to Game Data Library who gathered the data, that makes it the fourth-worst launch for any Final Fantasy spin-off in the history of the franchise. The only games that have performed worse in their opening week are two Wii games and a Nintendo DS game. Check out the full list below.

It’s a disastrous launch for the game which has been pretty heavily promoted by Square Enix. However, it might not come as a huge surprise to those who have followed the game closely. The demo that was released earlier this month was received with mixed feelings from gamers. While plenty of people liked the weird dialogue and gameplay, many were put off by the graphics and gameplay. Even on PS5, the game does not look like a 2022 game from a large publisher. The graphics are washed out and the resolution almost looks sub 1080p. It’s a strange issue for such a big franchise to have.

The poor technical narrative continued when the game was played on PC with many gamers complaining of poor frame rates and graphics. Whether the Stranger of Paradise technical issues are the reasons for the poor sales remains to be seen.

