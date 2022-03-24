Godfall: Ultimate Edition Launches On Xbox April 7th

New for fans of an epic action RPG. Godfall: Ultimate Edition will be launching on Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One on April 7th. In an update on Xbox Wire, Godfall Game Director Daniel Nordlander shared some insight into what players can expect when the title launches for Xbox next month.

In what looks like an action RPG that could measure up with the likes of Elden Ring and some of the other big-title open-world games of late, Godfall seems like it packs a punch in terms of story and action. Nordlander has given a pretty in-depth insight into the game and what his team at Counterplay Games hope that players will enjoy most about it.

Godfall sends players on an adventure across a huge game world featuring three different elemental realms. On a quest to confront the twisted fallen knight Macros, players will experience a range of exploration and combat as god-like knights known as Valorians. Mastering the arts of the legendary armour sets called Valorplates, players will get their hands thrust into the action as they become unstoppable forces of melee combat in Godfall: Ultimate Edition.

In addition to the core game, players will be treated to a range of extras in Godfall: Ultimate Edition. The title contains the main game plus a year and a half of post-launch updates. These include the sizeable Primal, Lightbringer and Exalted updates, as well as the Fire & Darkness expansion pack. These updates and the expansion bring a range of enhancements to the game’s dialogue and story, as well as improving contextual loading screens and interactions with NPCs.

Xbox players are also going to be treated to a special discounted launch price of $29.99, with the game’s main retail price being $39.99.

Godfall: Ultimate Edition also gives Xbox gamers some exclusive gameplay enhancements, such as variable refresh rate and Dolby Vision for HDR-capable screens. The game will be available on April 7th on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One.

Source