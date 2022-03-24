Forza Horizon 5 March 29 Update Fixes The Game’s Best Bug

Playground Games has released the patch notes for a major update coming to Forza Horizon 5 in a few days. Along with a whole host of fixes and improvements, developers have also resolved an issue that caused cars in the game to visually leave their breaks behind. The hilarious bug led to numerous posts of players sharing screenshots of the issue on social media as evidenced by the Reddit image below.

Along with allowing players to keep their breaks, Playground Games has also brought improvements to issues with the online portion of the game, PC, cars, accolades, and more. The new update will roll out on Xbox consoles and PC on March 29.

Check out the full patch notes for the update coming to Forza Horizon 5 below.

Forza Horizon 5 Update Patch Notes for March 24

General

Stability and Performance improvements

Improved save flow for Weekly Forzathon to reduce chances of any progression loss

Updated string for Car Voucher to be more specific about what its function is

Updated Seasonal Event map pins to match the Seasonal PR Stunt pin

Fixed issue where brake calipers were getting left behind from the car when changing Tunes in Freeroam

Added HUD for cars with Race Mode type functionality to support the new Drivetrain swap mode on the Ford Mustang Mach-E

Added low-res mesh under the world to improve the visuals when world chunks dropped out at high altitudes such as when using the new Gravity Action in EventLab (Series X/S and PC only)

Online

Horizon Open has been updated with a new progression system including Badges which can be unlocked through gameplay

Added Custom Racing to Horizon Open, which will allow players to find races for their chosen race discipline and PI class

Fixed some scenarios where the player could be left waiting longer than necessary in the post-race flow

PC

Fixed an issue where distant trees could look black or very dark on Very Low Preset

Fixed Crash that occurred in Livery Editor when Ray Tracing was on

Cars

Fixed dent in Jaguar XJS220s

Fixed brake callipers being incorrectly offset on the 2014 VW Golf R

Roll cage was incorrectly being added to the Sports Chassis reinforcement instead of the Race Chassis reinforcement on the 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4

Fixed issue where one of the rear brake callipers on the 2020 Lamborghini Hurácan Evo wasn’t paintable

Fixed issue where passenger side rear brake calliper wasn’t paintable on the 2010 Lexus LFA

Fixed livery mapping issue with the 2018 KTM X-Bow in low LOD

Fixed quiet superchargers on some muscle cars, in particular Dodge

Fixed the 2012 Gallardo LP570-4 Spyder Performante hood not matching the selected colour

Fixed broken mesh on the Work Emotion 11R Rims

Fixed the Work Emotion M8R Rims not looking correct with certain paint options

Fixed the shift animation on the 1968 Renault 4L

EventLab

Added Gravity Action to Rules of Play which allows players to manipulate Gravity in EventLab creations

Added option to preview sounds

When using manual gears, moved Blueprint Builder off the View button to the Route Options menu as it was conflicting with Place Checkpoint

Fixed issue where players could get soft locked after an event and loading back to Freeroam

Fixed an issue where playing your own EventLab creation after publishing, could sometimes cause it to load without props

Accolades

Fixed issue with “The Completionist” Accolade not unlocking under the right conditions

Fixed description of “Showpiece” Accolade

Source