Valorant’s Night Market Reportedly Coming Back In April

According to a well-known source of Valorant leaks and information, the Night Market will be making its return to the game on April 7th. The Night Market is much-loved by the Valorant community, as its appearance in-game gives them a chance to get their hands on some special items. Unique weapon skins are one of the main perks for many players of the popular shooter game, and Valorant is packed with designs aplenty. Not to mention the various kill animations that often come as part of a package deal with weapon skin bundles.

However, as Valorant players are all too aware, these skins and bundles often disappear from the Valorant store as quickly as they arrive, making it difficult to obtain them again in the future. That’s where the Night Market comes in, as it brings with it a wide range of lusted-after weapon skins that players may not have had a chance to get their hands on the first time they appeared in-game.

The Night Market only appears fairly infrequently, so it’s a case of keeping an ear to the ground to find out when it might be popping up next. The last one took place on February 22nd, so it feels like the right time for it to make its return.

According to well-known Valorant leaker ValorLeaks on Twitter, players can expect the Night Market to return to the game on April 7th. It will apparently be open until April 20th.

Night Market Starts on April 7th and lasts till April 20th. | #VALORANT — Valorleaks | Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) March 24, 2022

Responses to this news seem overwhelmingly positive, with most of the Valorant community already speculating about the skins they’ll get in their version of the Night Market’s catalogue.

The Night Market is a great opportunity for fans to grab some unique skins, as the market’s collection is different for each player. This means items will be varied across the board, and not to mention they’ll be listed at a discounted price too. If this information is correct, we should see the return of the Night Market pretty soon, so watch this space.

Source