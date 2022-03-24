New Fortnite Skin For Olympian Chloe Kim Available

Women’s Olympic halfpipe gold medallist Chloe Kim will be sliding into Fortnite with her own special in-game skin. She will feature as part of the newest Fortnite Icon Series and will be available in the game on March 24th. Her outfit and accessories will go on sale in the item shop in a couple of days’ time. However, you can unlock the Chloe Kim skin without having to wait to buy it from the shop, by taking part in the related in-game event, the Chloe Kim Cup.

This event is a special Duos tournament (in which no building is allowed), and players taking part will be able to earn the Chloe Kim outfit as well as her Back Bling accessory. This is the Sub Zero Flight back bling item, which resembles a set of snow-covered angel wings.

Additionally, players who earn enough points in the Chloe Kim cup can also bag themselves a pretty awesome looking image of Chloe Kim snowboarding on the back of an ice dragon, as a new loading screen. In order to get this though, players will have to earn at least eight points across the whole tournament. If you check out the Compete tab in Fortnite, you’ll be able to find out when your region’s three-hour window for taking part in the Chloe Kim cup will be. Then, you can start racking up points!

Glider fans will definitely want to get their hands on the Nunbola Glider accessory, which transforms into the magnificent ice dragon from the loading screen when used. Chloe Kim’s skin will also feature four unique styles; a black snowsuit with gold dragon detailing (Back to Back), a sleek pink and blue snowsuit (Pink Poppies) that has two different types of details. The first of these, Icy Infusion, gives the pink and blue snowsuit a gradual iced look, and the second one, Deep Freeze, coats the snowsuit in ice straight away.

